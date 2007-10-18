Dear Ex-Morgan Stanley and AOLers...We're Hiring!

We’re looking for a sharp analyst/entrepreneur to write for SAI and help us build an exciting new web property. Why work as a Wall Street peon when you can have more influence, fun and responsibility here (especially if you just got RIFed)? Strong analytical ability and writing skill required. A year or two of industry and/or Wall Street financial analysis experience helpful (but if you’re the right person, we can also work with talented raw material). Ideal slot for someone who eventually wants to join hedge fund, launch start-up, work at a big Internet company, or go to business school.

Updated information here. Please send note and resume to Henry Blodget, CEO, at [email protected].

