How old the stars of the ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ movie are compared to their characters

- The movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” was released on Friday.
- Ben Platt, 28, is reprising the lead role of 17-year-old high school student Evan Hansen.
- At 22 years old, Amandla Stenberg is the youngest member of the principal cast.
He originated the role of Evan Hansen on Broadway in 2016. He won a Tony for best lead actor in a musical, the soundtrack won a Grammy for best musical theater album, and the cast won an Emmy for their performance of “You Will Be Found” on Today — putting him an Oscar shy of the coveted “EGOT.”
Though adults playing teenagers isn’t anything new in Hollywood, criticisms of his older appearance among high-school students seem to have rankled the actor.
“Thank u from the bottom of my [heart] for the outpouring of trailer love yesterday,” Platt wrote in a since-deleted tweet, which you can see in Variety’s report here. “The film required me to revisit areas of personal pain, so seeing ppl excited & moved makes it so deeply worth it. PS to the randos being jerks about age, read this great article and/or watch grease.“
She and her sister Mady Dever released their first single as the band Beulahbelle in 2020.
She eventually confronts Evan about the truthfulness of the emails between him and Connor, prompting him to confess that they weren’t actually friends.