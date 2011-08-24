Dear Entrepreneur: Don't Fool Yourself Into Thinking You Can Do It All On Your Own

Photo: Flickr

As entrepreneurs, we think we are the only one who can get the job done. We have a hard time letting go of the reins, and letting other qualified people help us in areas where we need assistance. But if you don’t learn to allow others to help you — especially in your areas of weakness — you set yourself up to become overwhelmed and frustrated.I’m a creative person, and can sometimes be too creative. When I started my website for my business, nothing seemed to turn out the way I envisioned it or run the way the way it should. Why? I could not let go of the fact that I was not a web designer and couldn’t do it all. Being a designer and a creative individual are two totally different things. I spent countless hours trying to learn to build a website instead of hiring someone with the skill and working on other things that needed to get done.



I learned quickly that I needed employees with strengths I didn’t didn’t, so that there would be balance in my business. Find your super strength and exploit it, and let others take care of things that slow you down.

Delegating is supposed to make your life easier, not complicate it even more. When you implement a system or bring on new people to take over certain tasks, make sure it’s efficient, so you are not creating even more work for yourself. Theoretically, the more you delegate tasks to others, the more time you should have to spend on paving the way for your company. However, delegating only works when done effectively.

Hire the right people for the right task, make sure they have an understanding of your business and mission. Many times people be ready to jump in and get hired without knowing anything about your business is simply because they need a job. Don’t just hire someone because he seems like a person who can get things done. Hire employees because they seem to possess the right strengths you need for a certain position or tasks you need them to take off your plate. Explain to them what you expect as well as the the mission of your business, and then ask them their thoughts on mission of the business. Know everyone’s strengths so and delegate effectively. When you hire someone get to know them and really listen to what they have to say. Everyone is different and has different strengths they bring to the table. You don’t want to delegate a customer service task to someone who is not so great on the phone when they are outstanding in the marketing area of the business. People are motivated when an assignment matches their priority needs. When putting a team together you want to have a good mix of talents and strengths. Some may be great independent workers while others need guidance. Keeping the group diverse and balanced is crucial to making things flow well and smoothly. Explain the tasks to employees, and don’t assume they know exactly what to do on their own. Be specific on the work to be done. Clearly explain to each employee the purpose of the project or job, the upcoming schedule and their responsibilities. Specify the goals and what you expect for the final outcome. Give them outlines, checklists and diagrams to stay organised and on track. Give them your phone number where you can provide guidance and assistance to any questions they have.

In the beginning, you’re not just the CEO of your business. You’re the customer service rep, you’re in charge of scheduling, planning, bookkeeping; the list goes on. But As your business grows, and you hire a team, they become partially responsible for the success of your business.

This post originally appeared at Young Entrepreneur Council.

