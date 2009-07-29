Dear Desperate Seller: Learn How To Photoshop!

Here’s a service-ey timeout. If you’re one of the many desperate home sellers around the country, don’t do this! Don’t photoshop some ghastly, green mould all around your home and try to pass it off as grass. Nobody’s fooled. Instead, everyone’s laughing at you.



We invite readers to try their hand at photoshopping this picture into something realistic that people might want to buy. (via Michael Galpert)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.