Dear Commodities Investors, We Have Achieved Death Cross

Just a quick chart here for your. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index (commodities) index has hit death cross, by which we mean the 50-day moving average has fallen below the 200-day one. For some this is a huge negative sign, though at this point bearishness seems rampant across the space. We told you back on the 19th that this was about to happen.



Photo: StockCharts.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.