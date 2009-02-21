Dear CNBC: We Changed Our Mind, No More Santelli Clips!

We were so excited that after Valentine’s Day, there’d be no more ads for Vermont Teddy Bears or Pajamagrams*, but now CNBC has taken to filling up the day with the Rick Santelli Boston Tea Party clip. Look, we liked the first, oh, 15 times we saw it. But please! No more! We give up!



*Seriously though. We’d been wondering what was going to take the place of these low-rent ads, and though we haven’t mathed it out, it seems like self-promotion is the alternative.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.