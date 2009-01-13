Dear Citigroup, Don't Fire Vikram Pandit On His Birthday

We have no idea how long Vikram Pandit will remain CEO of Citigroup. (We’ll leave predictions and scoops about his longevity at the firm to our colleagues at Clusterstock.)



But we do have a request for Citi: Whatever you do with Pandit, could you not let him go on his birthday, which is this coming Wednesday? That’s just mean.

He already had to announce the largest quarterly loss in the bank’s history on his birthday last year. Cut him a little bit of slack.

Photo from The Wall Street Journal

