Dear Californians: We'll Pay You $500 For $1000 Worth Of IOUs*

It sucks to be you today, though our weather here in NYC is awful so you might have it better on that front. Nevertheless, a lot of you who in some way are connected to the state are getting paid in IOUs. Some banks will accept them on a case-by-case basis, but good luck buying groceries with them, or paying your auto loan or even your rent.

The good news is that one (1) of you will get some cash today, courtesy of Clusterstock! We’re offering to pay one (1) of you $500 (can be via PayPal) for $1,000 worth of bona fide, California state-issue IOUs, provided we can work out the transaction.*

We think $.50 on the dollar is a fair price, and we’d love to buy more, but we don’t want to be overwhelmed by you desperate Californians looking to unload your worthless paper for our valuable paper (you know, the kind we use in New York, the money capital of the world. It’s green, in case you’ve forgotten. It doesn’t tear easily and it’s hard to counterfeit. In short, real money is pretty awesome, and if we were you, we’d be happy to get our hands on some)

So send us an email and we’ll see what we can work out.

*We reserve the right to not buy your IOUs for whatever reason, including, but not limited to acts of god, changes in the California political landscape, cold feet, better IOU prices found elsewhere.

Update: We’ve been calling around to various pawn shops, check cashing places, rare coin dealers and even a Wells Fargo branch. So far none have said they’re going to be doing business in CA IOUs, so it looks like our offer is the best you’ve got going for you.

