DEAR BUSINESS INSIDER: On Behalf Of New Orleans, I Would Like To Say We're Not Dead

Photo: AP

One of the 10 cities on the list of “America’s 10 Dead Cities” (written by 24/7 Wall St) has objected to this characterization.The other 9, apparently, are fine with it.



Letter to the Editor

RE: America¹s 10 Dead Cities: From Detroit To New Orleans (Aug. 23)

I am deeply concerned by your recent article, which suggests that the City

of New Orleans is on the verge of collapse. Indeed, it is quite the

contrary. Basic facts show that the city known around the world as the ³Big

Easy² is thriving despite Hurricane Katrina and the recent BP disaster, and,

for the most pat, it¹s the tourism sector that has led the city¹s economic

recovery.

According to data from the New Orleans Metropolitan Convention and Visitors

Bureau, tourism has regained about 82 per cent of its pre-Katrina momentum,

when it was a $5 billion industry. In fact, New Orleans received over 7.5

million visitors last year, and tourism contributed nearly 30 per cent of the

city¹s operating budget through hotel occupancy taxes and sales taxes.

These numbers clearly reflect an industry and a city that is thriving, not

dying.

Jim Hutchinson

Assistant Secretary of Tourism

State of Louisiana

(225) 342-1896

[email protected]

See the other 9 cities here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.