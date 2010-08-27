Dear Boss, Here's What I'm Thinking But Not Saying

Photo: db*Photography via Flickr

Ever wonder what is running through the mind of your employees? They’re usually thinking a lot, and most of it you don’t want or need to know.The threat of superiority usually keeps employees silent. Fast Company has compiled a list of things they wish they could tell you.



The author of “10 Things Your Employees Wish You Knew About Them” was clearly letting out some steam, but most of her venting is spot on.

Our favourites:

They are happy to have a job. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they are happy in their job. Big difference.

We are tired of picking up the slack from the non-performers. We know who is not pulling their weight and so do you. Do something about it before we throw ourselves on top of the dead weight pile.

That was our idea you just shared with the CEO. We understand that tough times call for tough measures, but that doesn’t give you the right to take credit for something that is not yours. Now go back in there and give us the credit we are due.

Go check out the complete list at FastCompany.com.

