DEAR BERNANKE: A Huge Thanks For Attacking Inflation, And Bringing Gas Prices Down

Dear Ben,We just heard on Bloomberg TV that prices at the pump have fallen 21 days in a row.
We know that while prices were going up every day, you got a lot of crap from people about inflation, and how you weren’t doing enough. So we just wanted to say: Thank you!
Now sure, we don’t drive — we live in New York after all — but that doesn’t mean we can’t sympathize with those people out there who do drive, and for whom gas prices were taking a bigger and bigger bite out of their paycheck.
So again, big thanks.
Sincerely,
Joe Weisenthal
