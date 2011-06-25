DEAR BERNANKE: A Huge Thanks For Attacking Inflation, And Bringing Gas Prices Down

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Dear Ben,We just heard on Bloomberg TV that prices at the pump have fallen 21 days in a row.



We know that while prices were going up every day, you got a lot of crap from people about inflation, and how you weren’t doing enough. So we just wanted to say: Thank you!

Now sure, we don’t drive — we live in New York after all — but that doesn’t mean we can’t sympathize with those people out there who do drive, and for whom gas prices were taking a bigger and bigger bite out of their paycheck.

So again, big thanks.

Sincerely,

Joe Weisenthal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.