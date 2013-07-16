Dear Android Users: Your Love Life Is About To Heat Up Now That Tinder Has An App For You

Tinder, the super buzzy, super hot dating app, has finally released an app for Android.



Since launching last October, Tinder has generated 75 million matches and at least 50 couples have gotten engaged because of it. Even the former Miss USA is on it. But until today, all of that romance was limited to iOS users.

It didn’t look like that was going to change anytime soon.

Earlier this month, Tinder told Android users that if they wanted the app, they were going to have to beg for it. It said that in order for it to launch on Android, at least 1 million people needed to request it via Twitter or Facebook.

We guess they weren’t really 100% serious because the Tinder Android app is out and Tinder didn’t totally hit the 1 million mark. It made it 85% of the way there, its blog shows.

Tinder is popular because it uses a “hot-or-not” kind of thing. Users can flip through snapshots of singles based on location and mutual interests. If they like the way a person looks, they can send a “like” and if they don’t, they can pass.

And now there’s a whole new world of Android users to like … or not.

