Dear Americans: Get Ready To Bail Out Greece

It is becoming increasingly likely Greece may ask the International Monetary Fund for a bail out now that Germany is making it all to clear it won’t be providing aide.



And since the United States is the largest contributor to the IMF, US taxpayers will find themselves footing the bill for the Greek debt crisis.

Two unnamed officials told the Associated Press that Prime Minister George Papandreou refused to rule out going to the IMF during a Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

Greece is already receiving IMF advice on the crisis. EU officials are said to oppose an IMF bailout but if it comes down to an EU bailout or an IMF bailout, they might well prefer the latter.

