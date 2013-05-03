DEAR AMERICA: Here's Why We Have To Reform The Immigration System

Flickr/cliff1066â„¢For a nation of immigrants, America is acting pretty hostile to those currently trying to enter her borders.



Immigration reform is now at the forefront of the national debate, but the thorny intricacies make it one of the most difficult problems to solve.

Here, we’ll look at the impact immigrants have on the economy, the social safety net, and the long term viability of entitlement programs. We’ll look at who the immigrants are — everyone from CEOs to inmates —and where they came from, as well as where all Americans are headed together.

