Deanna Favre: When I Found Out About Brett's Sexting, I Turned To God

Photo: ABC

Deanna Favre appeared on Good Morning America this morning to promote her book about surviving life’s struggles through hope and faith. The interview was planned long before her husband Brett’s sexting scandal emerged, but she did agree to answer brief questions about how she’s dealing with the ordeal.The answer? Faith, of course!



She wouldn’t provide any other details, naturally, but interviewer Robin Roberts was clearly sympathetic to her plight and didn’t push the issue.

See the whole interview below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.