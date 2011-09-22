DeAngelo Hall Plans On Trying To Further Injure Tony Romo's Ribs On Monday

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dallas Cowboys fans aren’t the only ones hoping an injured Tony Romo plays Monday night.Ask DeAngelo Hall.



The Washington Redskins cornerback hopes to see Romo under centre – so he can impose further damage on the quarterback’s fractured rib and punctured lung.

“Absolutely. I want to get a chance to put my helmet on whatever’s hurt,” Hall told ESPNDallas.com. “I’m going to be asking for some corner blitzes.”

But don’t worry Romo fans, Hall is willing to spread the wealth – on other injured Cowboys.

“If I know Felix Jones’ shoulder’s hurt, I’m not going to cut him,” he said. “I’m definitely going to try to hit him up high, so that’s just part of it.”

