DeAngelo Hall Thinks The Redskins' Front Office Should Cut Him

DeAngelo Hall has directed some pretty incendiary remarks at his opponents in his career.Now he’s aiming those comments at himself.

After blowing his assignment on Dez Bryant on the Dallas Cowboys’ game-winning drive – for the second time this season – Hall told reporters how he’d handle his poor play: by cutting him loose.

“It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating, but I can’t point a finger at anybody but myself. The way I’m playing, they need to go and cut me because I’m definitely nor worth what I’m getting,” Hall said. “…when you’re paying a guy the type of money that I’m making, you expect him to make that play. And like I said, two times in a row, I would cut myself if I was in the front office.”

Hall signed a six-year, $54 million deal in 2009.

It’s nice to see Hall own up to his mistakes. But cutting the three-time Pro Bowler may be a little extreme.

