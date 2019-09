At the end of the Redskins-Steelers game, D’Angelo Hall was fouled with an unsportsmanlike conduct for taking off his helmet. Instead of taking the foul and getting off the field, Hall got in the ref’s face and was ejected.



The Redskins lost 27-12. It’s safe to say Hall will probably sit out a game or two after this:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.