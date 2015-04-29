Clippers lose pivotal game to Spurs in brutal fashion after player gets called for illegal tip-in with 7 seconds left

The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a huge Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night.

In an extremely tight fourth quarter, both teams battled back and forth, with the Clippers making a 7-1 run in the final two minutes to pull within one point.

With 6.9 seconds left in the game, the Clippers inbounded the ball to Blake Griffin, who went down the lane and shot a floater that would have put the Clippers up by one with four seconds remaining. The ball was rattling around the rim when Clippers center DeAndre Jordan leaped to tip the ball in and interfered with the basket:

In the NBA, players can’t touch the ball while it’s on the rim or above the cylinder, which replay showed Jordan clearly did.

The Spurs got possession back and the Clippers had to foul them. Danny Green hit one of two free throws, but Kawhi Leonard got the offensive rebound, got fouled again, and made both to seal the game.

After the game, ESPN’s Arash Markazi reported that Jordan was despondent, saying:

“I made a dumba** play. I hit the ball. We did a good job fighting to put us in the situation to go up one, but you can’t blame anybody for that but me. I tipped the ball… I was under the basket, so I couldn’t really see. I was just trying to make a play on the ball. It ended up being a dumb play. That’s on me.”

The Spurs are now up 3-2 in the series, going back to San Antonio for the chance to seal the series.

