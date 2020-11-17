One picture of DeAndre Hopkins' miraculous Hail Mary catch turned into an accidental commercial for Nike's Jordan brand

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin DeAndre Hopkins catches the game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

DeAndre Hopkins made an incredible Hail Mary catch on the Cardinals’ final offensive snap to beat the Bills on Sunday.

Hopkins caught the rainbow pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone in between three Bills defenders.

Photos of Hopkins’ catch showed the Jordan Brand’s iconic “Jumpman” logo perfectly placed for future Nike commercials.

DeAndre Hopkins caught an unbelievable Hail Mary pass from Kyler Murray on the Cardinals’ final offensive snap on Sunday to pull off an unlikely comeback victory over the Buffalo Bills.

DEANDRE HOPKINS CATCHES THE HAIL MARY FOR THE WIN! ???? (@AZCardinals)pic.twitter.com/6YoDckellc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2020

The play â€” which, according to Murray, was the first Hail Mary he had ever attempted â€” was immediately written into Cardinals lore and vaulted Arizona to the top of the standings in a crowded NFC West.

The miraculous play brought joy to Cardinals fans across the country, but if anyone was more pleased with the final play than the Arizona faithful, it was likely the Nike creative team.

As fans pointed out on Twitter, Hopkins’ astounding catch was made with the Jordan logo on his glove perfectly facing the camera. From there, the ad basically writes itself.

Every Jordan Brand ad for their football gear from now on should just be this photo. https://t.co/V9eNcx18q9 pic.twitter.com/TjExtKk0P9 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 16, 2020

Another angle showed Hopkins’ Jordan Brand gloves overpowering their Adidas counterparts, making the future ad that will come from this play an even easier sell.

Hopkins caught that ball because of that Jordan glove! And his talent! #Hopkins #Jordan pic.twitter.com/ybVsOG8dNa — Meredith Simpson (@mertdawg) November 16, 2020

This needs to be a Jordan commercial for deandre Hopkins pic.twitter.com/foEENjxzE3 — Blade ???? (@Fothousands) November 16, 2020

The scene brings to mind Tiger Woods’ iconic shot from the 2005 Masters when his chip on the par 3 No. 16 left his ball dangling on the edge of the hole with the Nike “swoosh” facing the camera before finally dropping in. It was as if the moment was constructed in a lab to be used in a commercial later.

With Hopkins’ recent catch, don’t be surprised if we see his gloves showing up in an ad that reminds us to “Just Do It” in the near future.

