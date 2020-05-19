Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is facing criminal charges over an armed robbery in Florida. His arrest comes after a troubling first NFL season where teammates called him a 'handful.'

AP Photo/Julio Cortez Deandre Baker.

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker had a troubling rookie season in the NFL months before he was accused of armed robbery.

The Giants traded their second, fourth and fifth-round picks to secure Baker in the 30th spot of the first round of the 2019 draft.

But his teammates said he was a “handful” who made costly mistakes during games.

The Giants have reportedly told him not to attend virtual team meetings while he faces armed robbery charges.

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker failed to live up to expectations on the field during his rookie season in the NFL, months before he was accused of armed robbery.

Baker, who was a star during his years at the University of Georgia, was picked 30th in the first round of the NFL draft last year. Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman had taken a risk to secure Baker, by trading his second, fourth, and fifth-round picks to move up from No. 37 to No. 30.

The now-22-year-old Baker ultimately signed a four-year, $US10.2 million contract. But his rookie season with the team didn’t pan out as planned. He was a dominant force in his four years at Georgia, where he only ever allowed one touchdown. In his first season with the Giants, he had seven touchdowns scored against him.

Teammates called Baker a ‘handful’ who made ‘unacceptable’ plays

In an ESPN report from November 2019, two players said Baker was a “handful” who made costly mistakes during games.

“He knows that is unacceptable,” team captain Michael Thomas told ESPN in 2019, referencing a play of Baker’s that was questioned. “We’re in a league where you got to be able to have guys that can talk to one another and say, ‘Look, bro. I depend on you and you depend on me. Plays like that are unacceptable.'”

“When we can all look at each and speak that way and understand my job really depends on you and yours depends on me, then you realise that things like that are unacceptable,” he continued.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images Deandre Baker #27 of the New York Giants celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 9, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In a more recent report from the New York Post, an unnamed source said the Giants debated over whether or not Baker was worth taking on.

“There was a battle in our building on whether we were going to take DeAndre or not, because the story was he had to have his arse kicked every day to work hard at Georgia – to even go to practice,” a source with knowledge of the Giants’ draft plan told The Post. “We knew that and we still drafted him, and from Day 1 it was like taking a guy in the first round that you had to teach nearly everything to.”

Within the past week, Baker’s presence on the team has gone from controversy to crisis. Earlier in May, Baker was allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a Florida house party.

After he posted a $US200,000 bond on Sunday, The Giants still told him to skip virtual team meetings, according to The New York Post.

Baker’s lawyers say he’s innocent and has had no criminal history

Police say Baker – along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar – was sought by police last week in connection to an armed robbery. Police say Baker, Dunbar, and a third man took thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables from people gathered at a cookout in Miramar, Florida, on Wednesday.

According to ESPN, about 15 or 20 people were at the party when the alleged robbery took place, and police say it happened during an illegal dice game. There were no shots fired, but police say Dunbar or Baker ordered the third man with them to shoot.

An arrest warrant seen by the Post says that Dunbar and Baker lost about $US70,000 at a gambling party in Miami days before the alleged incident.

Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Washington Redskins Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) during a NFL game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets on November 17, 2019 at Fedex Field, in Landover, Maryland.

Baker and Dunbar’s lawyers say their clients are innocent.

“They’re ruining this kid for no reason at all, other than he was an easy mark. I believe this is an extortion to try to get money from him.” Baker’s personal attorney, Patrick Patel, told The Post.

Baker has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar was charged with four armed robbery counts. They were both granted bond over the weekend.

Baker’s defence attorney, Bradford Cohen, told New York Daily News that he has no criminal history and that this was “his first time in handcuffs”

“We sincerely thank all law enforcement for their diligent efforts to uncover the truth herein and sincerely apologise for the distractions that this event has caused to DeAndre’s team, teammates, and the NFL community during this difficult time in everyone’s life,” Patel said.

