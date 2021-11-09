‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Battlestar Galactica’ actor Dean Stockwell dies aged 85

The actor Dean Stockwell pictured in 1989. Alan Greth/AP Photo

The actor Dean Stockwell, who starred in television series including “Quantum Leap” and “Battlestar Galactica,” has died. He was 85.

Stockwell died at home of natural causes on November 7, his family told Deadline.

Stockwell started his acting career as a child actor, and later performed in roles on Broadway, TV, and movies.

He played Admiral Al Calavicci in the sci-fi TV series “Quantum Leap” in the early 1990s, and Brother Cavil in the early 2000s revival of “Battlestar Galactica.” He also had supporting roles in “Blue Velvet” and the 1984 “Dune.”