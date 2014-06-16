Watch The First 5 Minutes Of A New Documentary About Segway Inventor Dean Kamen Right Here

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

When it was first announced, Dean Kamen’s two-wheeled Segway scooter was supposedly going to change everything, from how we went to the store to buy milk to how our very cities were constructed.

The reality turned out to be something less than that — Segways now mostly seem like a fun toy for eccentrics with some cash to spend — but Kamen continues to work on solving a number of difficult problems, long after the Segway spotlight has faded.

A new documentary directed by Paul Lazarus, titled Slingshot, profiles the work and life of Kamen. Check out the first five minutes of it above, in which Kamen shows us around his house filled with secret passages and his head full of ideas.

