REPORT: Dean Foods Subpoenaed In Connection With Mickelson, Icahn Insider Trading Probe

The Wall Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the matter, is reporting that Dean Foods was subpoenaed in recent weeks by authorities seeking information in connection with the insider-trading investigation of Carl Icahn, Phil Mickelson, and Billy Walters.

The Journal also said Clorox recieved a request for information from regulators in 2011 related to trading in its shares.

Earlier this month, a report from Reuters said the FBI and SEC did not find evidence Mickelson traded in Clorox shares. Icahn and Walters, however, remain under investigation for trading in those shares.

That report said that Mickelson was not cleared on trading in Dean Foods.

The FBI is pursuing a criminal investigation in the case, while the SEC’s inquiry is civil, Reuters reported.

In after hours trade, shares of Dean Foods were down as much as 7% and shares of Clorox were little changed. Shares of Icahn Enterprises were also down about 1%.

