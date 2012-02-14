WATCH: A British Man Who Ran Into A Pub Wielding A Chainsaw Has Been Jailed For Three Years

The BBC reports that Dean Dinnen, a 24-year-old man who ran into a British pub armed with a chainsaw, has been jailed for 3 years for his actions.



Dinnen was apparently upset after being ordered to leave the pub in Hull due to smoking. He returned seeking apparently seeking to attack the man who told him to leave (who had already left).

Drinkers in the bar sought to disarm Dinnen, who was under the influence of drugs. The Daily Mail reports that one man had the tendons in his arm severed by Dinnen.

“He could have killed people that night, it was only because they fought back that nothing worse happened,” witness Andrew Payne told This Is Hull And East Riding. “We don’t take any rubbish around here.”

