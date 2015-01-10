The New York Times' Executive Editor Just Called Someone An A------ On Facebook

Shane Ferro

In response to a Facebook post by USC Annenberg journalism professor Marc Cooper about the New York Times’ decision not to publish Charlie Hebdo cartoons this week, New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet had this to say: 

Screen Shot 2015 01 09 at 4.07.24 PMFacebook screenshot

Here’s Marc Cooper’s original post, which has more than 50 comments already:

Screen Shot 2015 01 09 at 4.12.59 PMMarc Cooper / Facebook

Later down in the comments they had a more civil discussion: 

Screen Shot 2015 01 09 at 4.17.01 PMFacebook screenshot

I’ve reached out to both men for comment, and will update the post if they choose to do so.

