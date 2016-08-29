Get unlimited access to 500+ hours of investment banking training for just $50

There’s no better way to earn money than by making your cash work for you. With the Investment Banking Training Bundle, you’ll get lifetime access to over 500 hours of top-tier training in investment banking. For a limited time, this five-part bundle is on sale for only $50.70 AUD [$39 USD].

Packed with 99 top-notch courses, the Investment Banking Training Bundle covers every facet of investment banking on Wall Street. From accounting to portfolio management, you’ll get exposed to the tools and techniques banking professionals use daily. You’ll even develop your technical side as you use macros in Excel to automate banking tasks, maximizing your efficiency.

The Investment Banking Training Bundle normally retails for $1,948 AUD, but you can get it on sale for only $50.70 AUD [$39 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deals store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical products.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.