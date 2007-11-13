Shopping Site Dealnews Opens NY Office, Style Section

Huntsville, Ala.-based shopping/deal site Dealnews is expanding to New York with a new editorial office in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighbourhood. Today, the company launched StyleNotes.com, a fashion-deals site aimed at women, edited by Redbook/GQ vet Julia DiNardo. Release excerpts after jump.

DEALNEWS OPENS NEW YORK CITY EDITORIAL OFFICE,

LAUNCHES SITE TARGETED TO WOMEN SHOPPERS

New York, NY (November 12, 2007) – Expanding its editorial coverage of online shopping deals, Huntsville-based dealnews has opened a six-person editorial office in New York City and launched its first news site targeted to women shoppers.

Founded in 1997, dealnews publishes a network of six news sites guiding readers to the best online shopping deals, including its flagship, dealnews.com, which was named one of the best services of 2006 by PC World.

The new dealnews office is located in 45 Main Street, a state-of-the-art building in Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighbourhood, which is home to a large number of media and technology companies.

A team of six editors and reporters will work out of the office, including Julia DiNardo, content editor of stylenotes (www.stylenotes.com), the company’s new site aimed at women shoppers. Officially launching this week, stylenotes is the Web’s first daily guide to the best deals on women’s clothing, footwear, accessories, and more. Before joining dealnews, DiNardo covered fashion and shopping for outlets such as Redbook and GQ.

