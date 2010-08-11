Local Deals Uber-Aggregator The Dealmap Launches Its iPhone App

The Dealmap, one of the most comprehensive local deals aggregators in the market, released its iPhone app to the public today.



In all of the crowded local spending space, the Dealmap is probably the most aggressive sheer volume play we’ve seen. On any given day, the service has around 350,000 active deals world-wide. The deals are pulled in from daily deal sites like Groupon, traditional coupon listings, and elsewhere. The Dealmap also allows its users to enter deals they know about directly.

As the name suggests, the Dealmap is especially focused on how deals are displayed, and letting users find deals around them. So, while the web service has done a respectable job getting off the ground in the three months it’s been around, mobile is where the service really offers the most value. So it will be interesting to see how the app does in the early going.

The Dealmap is also working on an Android app.

You can try the app out yourself here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.