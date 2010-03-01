The Dark Side Of Facebook

It was the fortnight when Queenslanders saw Facebook’s dark side.



It began with the posting of sickening pornographic images on a site set up to pay tribute to slain schoolboy Elliott Fletcher.

A week later, eight-year-old Trinity Bates was dead, and within 24 hours police were searching for more online vandals.

While one group of troublemakers was busy defacing her tribute page, another gang of online vigilantes was foregoing the justice system and calling for the death penalty for her accused murderer.

And if that wasn’t enough, the week ended with news a schoolboy had been suspended after setting up a sarcastic site over missing schoolboy Daniel Morcombe, while 20 high school students were suspended for bullying teachers online.

So many high-profile incidents in such a short time has sparked a storm of public outrage, with Premier Anna Bligh personally penning a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, while Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said he would consider appointing an online ombudsman, describing cyber crime and internet bullying as “frankly frightening”.

