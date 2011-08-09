Dealership Refusing To honour Nissan GT-R eBay Motors Sale?





Honda of San Marcos, a dealership in Texas, has apparently decided to deny the winning bid of $55,100 for a used 2009 Nissan GT-R purchased by an Anchorage, Alaska buyer. Instead, the buyer says the dealership wants him to pay $59,000 for the car–despite the fact that he already won a no-reserve auction at eBay Motors.

As My350Z forum member xoulu–real name Xou Vang–reported earlier today, the dealership, located in San Marcos, Texas, listing a 2009 Nissan GT-R Premium with 36,069 miles on the clock, has refused to honour the bid, an act in direct contravention of eBay Motors’ policies if true. By all appearances, including our own investigation of the listing, Vang’s claims are strong. The car remains listed as available pre-owned inventory on the Honda of San Marcos website as of 9:15 p.m. Central time tonight, August 8, at a listing price of $62,674.



The story begins just after Vang won the auction on Sunday afternoon, August 7. Upon winning the bid, he sent an email to the dealership asking how they’d like him to send his deposit. Without a response by Monday morning, August 8, he decided to call the dealership to get the ball rolling.

At about 10 am, he attempted to speak with the dealership’s Internet sales person, whom Vang named as Randy, and who is listed as Randy K. Ammons on the Honda of San Marcos dealership’s website as the Internet Manager. Vang reports that a woman named Chelsea, who took his call to the dealership, said Randy was there, but was refusing to take his call. Vang says he then left a message regarding his winning bid and his desire to make a deposit and arrange a pick-up date for the GT-R.

After an hour, another dealer representative called Vang and told him Randy had made a mistake and was out of town. Vang expressed his displeasure and asked to speak to a manager. He says he then spoke with a man named Ian, who told Vang that the dealership would not be honouring the winning bid and that the dealership would only sell the car for an asking price of $59,000–$3,900 more than the winning bid price. The Honda of San Marcos dealership website lists an Ian Jones as the Pre-Owned Manager. Vang says the dealership refused to accept his offer to place a $500 deposit within the 24-hour period stated in the auction description.

According to Vang, he asked Jones to explain why the dealership felt it didn’t need to honour the auction. Vang told MotorAuthority, “So he kept telling me he will not sell it as he has the rights to not sell this car as eBay is not a contract and eBay has fine small prints that says dealers are exempt and they do not have to sell the vehicle. I asked him where was this and he was unable to point me to the information where he is finding this small print.”

Vang then took the smart steps of reporting the transaction and the dealership’s response to eBay, the Better Business Bureau, Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, Texas Attorney’s Office, and the Federal Trade Commission.

We’ve been in contact with Vang and are still attempting to contact the dealership to get the rest of the story and see why the winning bid isn’t being honored. For now, you can view the original forum thread here, and the eBay listing for the auction here.

Being all the way up in Anchorage, Alaska, Vang feels like he’s stuck with no route forward to secure the GT-R he feels should be his. Vang says, “I feel hopeless since I have no one to turn to.”

We’re looking further into the matter and will update as we figure out the situation.

