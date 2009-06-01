Chrysler Dealergate: The Definitive Answer

Remember Chrysler dealergate? Last week there was a lot of blogospheric speculation that there was a partisan basis for the closing of certain Chrysler dealers — namely that they were disproportionately supporters of Republicans.



We were sceptical from the beginning, though there were a few interesting things in there, such as the fact that only one of the closed dealers supported Obama, and that one of the biggest Democrat-supporting chains of dealerships was completely unscathed.

But it appears there’s no reason to hyperventilate. Finally, someone has done the technical work needed to answer the question definitively, and the answer appears to be: Nothing to see here.

Zero Hedge guest writer Marla Singer (a pseudonym, we’re sure) ran the numbers (it’s very technical, so you can check over there if you want to see the maths) and basically found nothing. There was some slight bias, it appeared, of open dealers having donated to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, but not enough to be statistically meaningful, as Nate Silver notes.

So, barring some new revelation — either in terms of a reinterpretation of the numbers or some actual evidence of a partisan angle in closing certain dealers — you can consider this one solved.

