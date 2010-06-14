Dealbreaker Fires Zachery Kouwe

Zachery Kouwe was lucky to have landed a freelance blogging gig for Dealbreaker in the wake of his resignation from The New York Times business desk in February for lifting passages from several rival publications, including Dealbreaker, in his reporting for the paper’s DealBook blog.



But after just two months, Kouwe has been axed again, Felix Salmon reports.

This time it wasn’t plagiarism that did him in. Rather, it was emails he sent to several of Dealbreaker’s commenters letting them know he had found out where they worked, a major faux pas given that the blog’s Wall Street readers comment and offer tips under the assumption they don’t have worry about their employers finding out.

Salmon writes:

Kouwe declined to comment on the situation, but it seems that two months of aggressive needling from Dealbreaker’s commenters finally got to him. There’s no doubt that the commenters on the site — who are not representative of its readers, and who can be extremely mean — applied a lot of negative pressure on Kouwe from day one.

…

Kouwe isn’t evil, but he clearly isn’t cut out to be a blogger, either. There can be a lot of pressures in the world of professional blogging — pressures to come up with stories, pressures from commenters — and when faced with those pressures, Kouwe seems to have a habit of buckling and doing something unethical. It’s a personal weakness, and it’s sad, because Kouwe is a genuinely well-liked guy. I wish him all the best, in some area outside blogging.

