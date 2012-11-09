Dan Loeb Is Handling Obama's Victory Surprisingly Well

Photo: screenshot via Jewish Enrichment centre

Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb supported Barack Obama in 2008, and then, a year or so later, he definitely, passionately didn’t.You may remember that he dedicated a portion of one of his notes last year to the President’s “class warfare.”



The reversal lead him to become a major supporter of Mitt Romney. In fact, according to Dealbook, Loeb joined a bunch of Wall Street heavy hitters at dinner in Boston before heading to what was could have been a Romney victory party — but wasn’t.

From Dealbook:

Del Frisco’s, an expensive steakhouse with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Boston harbor, was a festive scene on Tuesday evening. The hedge fund billionaires Steven A. Cohen, Paul Singer and Daniel Loeb were among the titans of finance there dining among the grey velvet banquettes before heading several blocks away to what they hoped would be a victory party for their presidential candidate, Mitt Romney.

Disappointing for them to be sure, but Loeb, at least, struck a slightly conciliatory tone:

“You win some, you lose some,” he said in an interview. “We can all disagree. I have friends and we have spirited discussions. Sure, I am not getting invited to the White House anytime soon, but as citizens of the country we are all friendly.”

Not exactly a reversal, but nice enough.

