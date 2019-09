Dear dollar collapse folks, today we’ve got:



A 10-year treasury auction that Rick Santelli just called an A+

Oil back down to $60

Gold down $20 an Oz. to $909.

What have you got?

Some Bloomberg story about Chinese villagers accepting more Yuan than ever.

Engless agenda-driven central banker nattering.

