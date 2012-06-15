Deal Terms, Layoffs, And More: Inside The Clickable-Syncapse Deal

New York advertising startup Clickable has sold to Syncapse, the companies announced this morning.After hearing about the news, we talked to two types of sources about it.

On-the-record sources, including Syncapse CEO Michael Scissons, and sources who prefer not to be named.

First some context:

  • Clickable makes software companies can use to buy search advertising and social media advertising. It’s raised more than $30 million.
  • Syncapse does SAAS and services for big enterprise, mostly analytics and data integration. Clients include Coke, Anheuser-Busch, Amway, and Chase. Syncapse started in the marketing business.

Here’s what we learned from Scissons:

  • Syncapse bought Clickable for four reasons: 1) its product 2) its product’s sanction from Facebook 3) its leadership 4) to hire some of its engineers and sales managers.
  • As a part of the integration, Clickable laid off 20 of its ~40 New York staffers. Syncapse will retain Clickable’s 100 or so technical people based in India.

Here’s what we learned from sources that prefer not to be named:

  • The deal is more of a merger than a big acquisition.
  • The price was less than $50 million, and involved mostly stock.

