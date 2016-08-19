Channel 4's cult daytime show 'Deal Or No Deal' just got cancelled

Jake Kanter
Noel Edmonds’ cult daytime show ‘Deal Or No Deal’ has been axed by Channel 4 after more than a decade.

In an announcement on Friday, Channel 4 said a final series will air this autumn followed by a farewell tour in which the show will be filmed at iconic landmarks across the UK.

