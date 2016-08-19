Channel 4's cult daytime show 'Deal Or No Deal' just got cancelled

Channel 4‘Deal Or No Deal’
Noel Edmonds’ cult daytime show ‘Deal Or No Deal’ has been axed by Channel 4 after more than a decade.
In an announcement on Friday, Channel 4 said a final series will air this autumn followed by a farewell tour in which the show will be filmed at iconic landmarks across the UK.
More follows.
NOW WATCH: How different camera lenses affect how you appear in photos
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.