DEAL OF THE DAY: This super-comfortable Logitech wireless mouse is 38% off right now

There’s a great deal on this wireless mouse today.

The Logitech M510 wireless mouse has a contoured shape with soft rubber grips, which is more comfortable for hands.

It comes with back/forward buttons and side-to-side scrolling to let you do more and faster.

The battery lasts for approximately 2 years, so you won’t have to worry about replacing it for a long time.

“I have to say this is by far the most comfortable mouse that I have ever used,” one reviewer wrote.

“Great mouse, easy to work with for hours on end, tracks very well,” another added.

Logitech M510 wireless mouse: $US39.99 $US24.99 [38% off]

