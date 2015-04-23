These awesome two-way in-wall speakers are a whopping 62% off right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The Polk Audio RC85i two-way in-wall speakers will deliver incredible sound to your home.

The coolest part about them is that they are installed directly into your wall.

You simply cut a hole, feed the wires through, and drop the speakers in where they will be held in place by rotating cams.

Although some might be worried about the installation process, “the installation is very easy and the speakers sounded great,” several reviewers noted.

This speaker is constructed of durable, moisture resistant materials, making it safe to use in bathrooms, kitchens, saunas and even outdoor eaves.

Polk Audio RC85i speakers: $US449.95 $US169.99 [62% off]

