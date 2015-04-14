DEAL OF THE DAY: Save $20 when you purchase a Kindle Paperwhite today

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Save $US20 when you get the Kindle Paperwhite today.

The Kindle Paperwhite comes with a brighter screen than the regular Kindle. As a result, it’s easier to read when it’s sunny outside.

The Kindle Paperwhite is over 30% lighter than the iPad mini. Plus, the battery lasts weeks — not hours.

“I have always been a real book reader because I liked the feel of paper, but I’ve converted and will only read on my kindle from now on,” wrote one reviewer.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $US119.00 $US99.99 [$US20 off]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.