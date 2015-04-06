DEAL OF THE DAY: This Samsung NX300 mirror-less camera is 56% off today

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you’re in the market for a great camera, today is your lucky day.

There’s an insane deal on this Samsung NX3000 camera — it’s 56% off.

This camera comes with a 20.3 megapixel sensor that captures incredible details, and an interchangeable lens mount that offers versatility.

It also has built-in Wi-Fi, so you can share your photos immediately. (And you can connect your smartphone to the camera, too.)

The camera comes with an 18-55mm OIS lens, SEF-8A flash, BP1130 battery, micro USB cable, USB charger, camera strap, and Adobe Lightroom v4 DVD software.

Samsung NX300 20.3 MP CMOS camera: $US799.99 349.00 [56% off]

