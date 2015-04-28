DEAL OF THE DAY: This slim and scratch-resistant iPhone case is up to 60% off right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Amazon Practically invisible, but with incredible protection.

There’s an incredible deal on these awesome iPhone cases today.

The i-Blason iPhone case is slim and made of scratch-resistant materials.

The case is see-through, so you will be able to see the actual colour of your iPhone (great news for all you gold fans!)

It comes with front raised edges, which provide additional protection when your phone is laying face down.

“Excellent case. Fits well, durable and enhances the iPhone 6. The bumpers provide protection from drops,” according to one reviewer.

i-Blason iPhone 6 case: $US24.99 $US9.99 [60% off]

i-Blason iPhone 6 Plus case: $US19.99 $US11.19 [44% off]

