This 9-cup food processor is a basic necessity for every kitchen [54% off]

Food processors are a basic necessity in every kitchen. They can chop up vegetables, grind nuts, and purée potatoes.

We recommend this Cuisinart 9-cup food processor, which is 54% off right now.

The food processor comes with a work bowl that’s dishwasher safe and virtually shatterproof. The speed automatically adjusts to ensure proper dough consistency.

Plus the processor comes with a spatula and a recipe/instruction book.

“Wow! You really do not know what you are missing until you use this one. The blades are infinitely sharper, motor quieter & stronger, and storage easier,” one reviewer wrote.

Cuisinart 9-cup food processor: $US270.00 $US125.09 [54% off]

