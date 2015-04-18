DEAL OF THE DAY: The EasyAcc docking station/desk organiser is 49% off today

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Get all your gadgets organised with this great docking station.

The EasyAcc multi-device organiser and charging station lets you conveniently organise cables and devices so that you don’t have to worry about things getting tangled or messy.

The docking station is spacious and can hold five or more devices at a time.

It comes with a magnetic base, which ensures easy assembly and dis-assembly of the charging station.

Plus, there are elastic straps, which keep your cables neat and save space.

Polk Audio RC85i speakers: $US69.90 $US35.99 [49% off]

[email protected]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.