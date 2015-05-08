DEAL OF THE DAY: This award-winning powerhouse charging station is 20% off right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

This is the perfect docking station if you keep lots of gadgets on your desk.

The elegant Avantree Powerhouse multi-USB charging station lets you keep 4 devices propped up simultaneously.

The built-in smart port enables this charging station to support every mobile device on the market — even older versions of Samsung tablets and mobile phones.

Best of all, the compact design will make your work desk, office station, or home look neater.

“This Avantree Powerhouse charging station really charges in a nice, minimalist, clean-up-your desk way,” one reviewer wrote.

Avantree powerhouse charging station: $US49.99 $US39.99 [20% off]

