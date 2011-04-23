Deal Alert: 100 Commission-Free Online Stock Trades

This has been one of the most popular non-credit card deals on Outlaw this month.



Here are the details: OptionsHouse, a well-known online options and stock brokerage firm, is offering new customers 100 commission-free trades in a limited time promotion. They are known for great customer service and a slick trading platform — in addition to a number of included free research tools and streaming charts. Their Risk Viewer tool is also really cool, in my opinion.

Since their normal commission is $3.95 per stock trade, this deal is approximately a $395 value.

Use the link located here to apply.

— provided by Credit Card Outlaw.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.