Calvin Young left the start-up world to fulfil his lifelong dream of travelling the world. While he happens to be deaf, he hasn’t let his disability affect his travel experiences.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.