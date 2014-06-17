Deaf-Blind Superfan Created A Genius System For Watching The World Cup

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This video from Digg shows what it means to be a diehard soccer fan.

Carlos, the boy above, can’t see or hear, but his friends and family created a system so he can still follow the World Cup.

They hand-made a board to resemble a soccer field and move their arms around it in real-time, mimicking the players. That way, Carlos can feel what’s happening in the game.

The process looks fairly complicated. But when Brazil scores a goal and his hands shoot up into the air — you know it works.

