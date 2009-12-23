THE NEW JOURNALISM: Gawker's Sports Blog Deadspin Promises More Pay-For-Sources To Crush Upstart TMZ Sports

A blog war is brewing for 2010, and it’s going to enrich a whole lot of loose lipped sources, while making life more hellish for athletes.



TMZ is going to launch TMZ Sports in the coming months, Sports By Brooks reports. The site has been planned for months, but we’re sure TMZ’s boss Harvey Levin was encouraged by the success of its recent reporting on Tiger Woods.

This could hurt Gawker’s Deadspin, which is already a TMZ-for-sports, of sorts, on its own. (Of course, it could help Deadspin too by opening new stories for them to chase.)

How’s Deadspin going to defend its turf? By shelling out more money to sources says its editor AJ Daulerio:

Does this mean that every single person on the planet with a raunchy photo of athletes drinking or sliming over women will now run over to TMZ first because they’ll offer some payment for these types of photos? Yikes. That would suck. But remember — we pay, too. Probably on a less frequent basis than they do, but should the right thing come along that I feel Deadspin could benefit from, I’ll gladly pay for it. It’s only happened once before, but if I have to start being more aggressive about using this burlap sack of scuzz money I have sitting on my desk, then so be it.

…Keep that in mind if and when this “TMZ Sports” launches. I’m easy to talk to and promise to not make you feel so bad about yourself should you decide to peddle your sports-related gossip and assorted Cowboys dong-sucking stories and other crap. And when I do get these inquiries you, dear reader, could be helpful in determining whether they’re worthwhile to pay for or not. Just don’t send me photos of Brett Favre’s arse.

image: Still from “Make It Rain” video



