Deadspin Scored 1 Million Readers On Monday, Expects Ad Boost From Favre

Photo: Maxim

Deadspin expects a lift in both advertising sales and CPM rates thanks to the Brett Favre photos they published, SportsBusiness Daily reports. On Monday – four days after the photos were first published, but just as the mainstream media was catching wind of the NFL investigation – traffic soared to a record 1 million unique visitors on Deadspin.



Advertisers didn’t want their brand next to crotch shots, so the Favre page itself was ad-free. But advertisers appreciated the story, and could stand to benefit should the publicity translate into long-term readership gains.

Related: Deadspin Paid “More Than We Ever Have” For Favre Genital Pics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.